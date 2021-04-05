"That's not how you do it!" - Former WWE writer explains how he would book RAW Underground and RETRIBUTION [Exclusive]

Vince Russo has explained how he would book the debut and development of RAW Underground and RETRIBUTION in WWE as an intertwined story.

On the latest edition of Writing with Russo, the former WWE head writer explained how the rebellious group could have been brought in by Shane McMahon as an attack on his father. Russo then detailed how Shane could have been looking to get revenge on Vince McMahon for canceling his show, RAW Underground.

"Both of them [Raw Underground and RETRIBUTION)] came out of nowhere. That’s not how you do it!… Shane McMahon loves the spotlight, and it could have started with Shane McMahon wanting to get back in the game… Daddy Vince saying, 'How many times you gonna jump off a cage son? Bring me something new, I’m tired of seeing it.'... Then we’ve got RAW Underground."

"Let something happen there, controversial, I don’t know. Let something happen there that Vince pulls the plug. Shane is very, very, very upset by this… We see the old man pull the plug. We see the argument, we see Shane’s not happy."

"Then, instead of these ridiculous T-Bone and Flapjack and whoever they were, one by one we start bringing in these guys as who they were at NXT… What we notice is they’re not blowing up transmitters, they’re not throwing a brick through the training facility. What they’re doing is, they’re hurting people."

"What we find out is Shane’s behind it. In Shane’s idea, he’s going “I’m gonna screw up my dad’s show the same way he screwed up mine.”

Russo explained how the two random storylines could have been tied together. He pitched the idea that other NXT wrestlers could have been used as members of RETRIBUTION, too.

Vince Russo is highly critical of how WWE handled RAW Underground and RETRIBUTION

During his conversation with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo made it clear that he felt WWE had botched both RAW Underground and RETRIBUTION. He emphasized that they should have been handled differently.

"Bottom line: They put zero thought into this and both of these angles were over before they even started."

You can watch the full clip from Writing with Russo here:

