Vince Russo explains the difference between WWE booking when he was there and under Triple H (Exclusive)

WWE, under Triple H's creative control, has been doing well for most of the time since he took charge midway through 2022. Under his creative leadership, fans witnessed the conclusion of Roman Reigns' historic 1316-day Undisputed WWE title reign at WrestleMania XL.

He has even elevated superstars like Gunther, Jey Uso, Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Liv Morgan as absolute superstars. However, former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently pointed out the major difference between WWE's booking under Triple H and when he was in charge.

Russo was talking on the latest episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he stated that when he was in charge of creative, they tried to protect every wrestler. He said that during the Attitude Era, clean finishes were reserved for PPVs while episodic matches saw interferences to keep the story going, something that has happened less under The Game.

"We went so out of our way to protect everybody. And bro, back then during the Attitude Era, bro, those people didn't care about clean finishes. You gave them a clean finish at the pay-per-view. The pay-per-view was the payoff where you gave them the wrestling match with a clean finish. On episodic television, which you always talk about, it was other people getting involved in matches and countdowns that kept the story going, and that progressed the story. So, even if a heel lost, we made sure the heel was covered. We made sure the heel had an out or an excuse." Russo said.

Triple H has been doing a decent job as WWE's Chief Content Officer since taking up the role in September 2022. Following the conclusion of Wrestlepalooza, he will now turn his attention towards Crown Jewel. Two matches have already been confirmed for the show, with all four World Champions facing each other for the Crown Jewel Men's and Women's Championships.

