Vince Russo explains Hulk Hogan's Emmys snub (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan was left out of the "In Memoriam" section during the Emmys on September 15. Vince Russo, WCW and WWE's former head writer, understands why the wrestling icon was omitted from the award ceremony's list of stars who passed away.

Ad

Hogan died on July 24 at the age of 71 after suffering a heart attack. Outside of wrestling, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer appeared in Thunder in Paradise and several other television shows. He also starred in Hogan Knows Best, a reality series revolving around his family.

Hogan's ex-wife Linda told TMZ Sports that he was likely excluded from the Emmys' video package due to his political beliefs. However, Russo said on Sportskeeda's Writing With Russo that his association with wrestling is probably the reason why.

Ad

Trending

"I definitely see why she's making her point, but you also have to understand when you're talking about the Emmys, they're not gonna put a reality show and professional wrestling up on a pedestal. I mean, let's face it, man, they're not. We're talking about the Emmys. We're talking about television. When it comes to television, we're talking about Hogan Knows Best and we're talking about professional wrestling."

Ad

Ad

Watch the video above to hear Russo and host Dr. Chris Featherstone discuss Hogan's television career.

Vince Russo on Hollywood's view of Hulk Hogan and WWE

In the 1980s, Hulk Hogan became a household name following his appearance as the Thunderlips character in the Rocky III movie. He went on to become WWE's marquee attraction in the early years of WrestleMania.

Ad

Despite Hogan's appeal as an entertainer, Vince Russo thinks Hollywood executives always viewed him as a wrestler.

"I can definitely, definitely, definitely, definitely, definitely understand Linda looking at it from that point of view. But, bro, when you've dabbled in Hollywood like I did back in the day, bro, they look at wrestling like a joke. They look so down their nose at wrestling that I just don't think they're gonna put a Hulk Hogan up on a pedestal."

Ad

The Emmys listed Hogan's name in a longer online segment of its "In Memoriam" section, but he did not appear on the broadcast version on CBS.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More