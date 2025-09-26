Vince Russo explains Hulk Hogan's Emmys snub (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan was left out of the "In Memoriam" section during the Emmys on September 15. Vince Russo, WCW and WWE's former head writer, understands why the wrestling icon was omitted from the award ceremony's list of stars who passed away.
Hogan died on July 24 at the age of 71 after suffering a heart attack. Outside of wrestling, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer appeared in Thunder in Paradise and several other television shows. He also starred in Hogan Knows Best, a reality series revolving around his family.
Hogan's ex-wife Linda told TMZ Sports that he was likely excluded from the Emmys' video package due to his political beliefs. However, Russo said on Sportskeeda's Writing With Russo that his association with wrestling is probably the reason why.
"I definitely see why she's making her point, but you also have to understand when you're talking about the Emmys, they're not gonna put a reality show and professional wrestling up on a pedestal. I mean, let's face it, man, they're not. We're talking about the Emmys. We're talking about television. When it comes to television, we're talking about Hogan Knows Best and we're talking about professional wrestling."
Watch the video above to hear Russo and host Dr. Chris Featherstone discuss Hogan's television career.
Vince Russo on Hollywood's view of Hulk Hogan and WWE
In the 1980s, Hulk Hogan became a household name following his appearance as the Thunderlips character in the Rocky III movie. He went on to become WWE's marquee attraction in the early years of WrestleMania.
Despite Hogan's appeal as an entertainer, Vince Russo thinks Hollywood executives always viewed him as a wrestler.
"I can definitely, definitely, definitely, definitely, definitely understand Linda looking at it from that point of view. But, bro, when you've dabbled in Hollywood like I did back in the day, bro, they look at wrestling like a joke. They look so down their nose at wrestling that I just don't think they're gonna put a Hulk Hogan up on a pedestal."
The Emmys listed Hogan's name in a longer online segment of its "In Memoriam" section, but he did not appear on the broadcast version on CBS.
Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.