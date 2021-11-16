"That scene would have never taken place" - Vince Russo explains how RAW was different during the Attitude Era (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently discussed the difference between WWE's booking of Monday Night RAW during the Attitude Era and now.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo reviewed the go-home episode of RAW before Survivor Series. He mentioned that WWE had stopped focussing on long-term storylines in 2021.

Russo recalled an angle from back in 1997 when Stone Cold Steve Austin interfered in a match and cost Farooq a chance to win the Intercontinental Championship against Owen Hart.

Here's what Russo had to say:

"If you remember, this was the pay-per-view after Kane was introduced. At the pay-per-view, Farooq had an intercontinental title match against Owen. Austin screwed Farooq because he wanted the belt to stay with Owen because he's going to take the belt off of Owen. The next night, Vince McMahon is asking Austin why he did what he did and Austin is cutting the promo on Owen."

The former WWE writer continued that the next night, Farooq called out Austin for his actions. Russo confirmed that if the same angle was written in 2021, Farooq would not get his comeuppance:

"That would have been the segment in 2021. But then who pops up on the screen? Farooq and the nation. That way, Farooq is protected. Bro in 2021 Farooq would have been an afterthought. That scene would have never taken place," said Russo

This week marked the go-home show for WWE RAW before Survivor Series

This week's episode of WWE RAW had a surprise ending as up-and-coming rookie Austin Theory managed to grab a place on the RAW men's team for Survivor Series after Bobby Lashley mauled Rey Mysterio.

WWE Champion Big E and RK-Bro also battled The Usos and Seth Rollins. Big E sent out a message to Roman Reigns ahead of their clash this Sunday. Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch also came face to face and Liv reminded Big Time Becks that she was coming for the RAW Women's Championship.

