"You can't book yourself with no place to go!" - Former writer explains how WWE booked Braun Strowman into a corner [Exclusive]

Vince Russo explained how WWE booked Braun Strowman "with no place to go" back in 2018.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer examined the events surrounding Strowman's eighteen-wheeler stunt, where the Monster Among Men was able to lift the gargantuan truck with his bare hands. Russo said he knew WWE would struggle to find something equally impressive for Braun Strowman to do after such a stunt.

Here's what Vince Russo had to say:

"I remember something else, very significant, while I was watching this. Like, what are you doing? I swear, it was like back-to-back weeks. The first thing was he turned over that eighteen-wheeler. I remember saying “OK, guys, where are you going to go from there?” You’ve got to build to the eighteen-wheeler. Now that you did it, where do you go from there? And I remember, it was the very next week, Owens got in the porta-potty and he pushed it off the stage. So we went from turning over an eighteen-wheeler to throwing a porta-potty off the stage. And right then and there I was like… You can’t book yourself with no place to go! You gotta build, you gotta build, you gotta build, you gotta build!"

Vince Russo served as WWE's head writer from 1997 to 1999, before leaving for rival promotion WCW.

Vince Russo on WWE's current handling of Braun

Strowman

During the same episode, Vince Russo was also very vocal about the way Braun Strowman has been treated in recent storylines. Russo is convinced Strowman's embarrassing storyline moments are an example of him being punished for something he's done:

"When I see guys like Strowman I’m like, “OK, what did he do?!"

"I don’t know what Braun did, I’m not there, but he had to do something. You can not purposely bury a talent like this that way."

What do you make of Braun Strowman's current WWE storyline? Do you think the Strowman Express is being punished? Or is it all simply part of the build towards WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments below.

My whole life I’ve dealt with things like this. You’re all really about to find out that The Monster Among Men is more than a nickname!!!!! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/X4CP8nMTuP — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) March 23, 2021

