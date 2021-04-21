Vince Russo explains why WWE should have kept Mickie James (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes the company made a mistake by releasing Mickie James.

Last week, WWE announced the release of James, Samoa Joe, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Mojo Rawley, Bo Dallas, and Wesley Blake. James, 41, worked for WWE between 2003 and 2010 before returning for another run with the company in 2016.

Russo, WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s, discussed WWE’s releases with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Writing With Russo. If WWE did not want James to perform as an in-ring competitor, he believes they should have asked her to work as an NXT coach.

“Forget about her arguably still being the best worker on the women’s roster. Forget about that, okay? Bro, this woman should be your number one female trainer. If you do not want to use her in the ring, okay, bro. ‘This one’s 32 and this one’s 34 and this one’s… and Mickie’s…’ Okay, bro, first of all, you’re an idiot because she can outwrestle everybody on that roster without a shadow of a doubt. Bro, she still is stunning-looking, which is ratings. She’s beautiful, she’s a draw.”

Mickie James’ WWE accomplishments

Trish Stratus lost the Women's Championship to Mickie James at WrestleMania 22

Mickie James is one of the most decorated female WWE Superstars of all time. The mother-of-one captured the WWE Women’s Championship five times during her first run with the company. She also held the WWE Diva's Championship on one occasion.

During her most recent WWE run, James unsuccessfully challenged for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship, WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship, and NXT Women’s Championship.

Grateful for the memories. Grateful for the locker room. Grateful for the fans. Grateful for these little keys to my golden handcuffs. You can never expected others vision of you to be big as your own dreams. Thank you @VinceMcMahon #AlwaysBlessedAndGrateful — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) April 15, 2021

The calls. The messages. The love. The real ones. Thank you. Onward and Upward always. 🥺♥️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/3khO84tSJB — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) April 16, 2021

Mickie James’ last WWE match took place in January 2021 at the WWE Women’s Royal Rumble. She entered the women's Rumble match from the number 19 position and lasted seven minutes before being eliminated by Lacey Evans.

