Former writer Vince Russo explains why WWE shouldn't have women main event WrestleMania (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has shared his thoughts on who should be in the main event of WrestleMania 38.

Russo stated that the two most important titles in WWE right now are the WWE and Universal Championship. The two titles are held by arguably the two biggest names in the industry, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

During the most recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that he believes WWE should unite both their primary world championships and create one unified title.

“Your two world titles are the most important thing on the show,'' said Russo. ''I mean it’s that simple, (...) there should be one united title and the championship should be on both shows. (...) But if you’re gonna have two titles, those two titles have to be the two most important things on your show. So, if it’s not and it’s a women’s match, then whatever title is secondary is not gonna have the presence of being important.”

WWE is expected to book Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for WrestleMania along with other top matches

WWE is currently expected to book Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns in a match against each other at WrestleMania 38.

Lesnar and Reigns most recently locked horns at Crown Jewel 2021, as The Beast Incarnate unsuccessfully challenged for the Universal Championship. The two men were booked for a rematch at WWE Day 1 but The Tribal Chief had to withdraw from the contest after testing positive for COVID-19.

Instead, Lesnar went on to dethrone Big E for the WWE Championship in a Fatal 5 Way match which also included Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins.

At the Royal Rumble event, Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Seth Rollins. Meanwhile, Lesnar will defend his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley.

Despite being set for their respective matches at Royal Rumble 2022, Lesnar and Reigns have been feuding with one another. The two men could once again cross paths on The Grandest Stage Of Them All later this year.

