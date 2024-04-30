Vince Russo exposes WWE's flawed strategy behind carrying out an "absolutely ridiculous" Draft (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke about the WWE Draft this week.

After the thrilling action on SmackDown last week, the Draft Night continued on RAW this week, with several superstars being picked up by both brands in six rounds. As announced last week, the champions were protected and not eligible for the draft.

During this week's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned that there was no meaning in having the draft. He felt that WWE should have one roster and let go of some stars they aren't using on TV. The former writer felt that the draft was done every year to get better ratings and nothing else.

"We had it on Friday night, we had it tonight. Most of the people are staying on the same shows that they were on. The entire Draft is absolutely ridiculous. It should go back to one roster. Eliminate some of the fat, a lot of these people that shouldn't even be on these shows. Carry storylines through SmackDown and RAW. We just have these absolute useless drafts for them to pop a number every year. I don't know, do you feel differently than I do?" [From 2:45 onwards]

You can watch the full video here:

With the draft complete, the WWE roster is now set with several NXT call-ups and some major reshuffle within the two brands.

It will be interesting to see if the creative team can conjure up some new and compelling storylines for the fans after the reshuffle made possible by the draft.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Ludwig Kaiser explains why the Imperium are so over