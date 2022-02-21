"Punk is no Austin" – WWE veteran gets honest on CM Punk, says he doesn't like Steve Austin's return (Exclusive)

Rumors of Stone Cold Steve Austin's WWE return have dominated the wrestling world over the past few days. While many are hyped about the comeback, Vince Russo said Austin's return would have no long-term effect on WWE's business.

CM Punk's recent return was also brought up during the latest Writing with Russo episode, and the former WWE writer disagreed with the comparisons between Punk and Steve Austin.

While Vince Russo gave Punk credit for his work, he said the former WWE star didn't have the same aura and impact as Stone Cold. Russo said that Punk's AEW signing gave the company a brief rating boost, but the TV figures went back to normal since the early hype disappeared:

"Bro, it's funny, you know. I'm looking at a couple of things. Here's what I'm really looking at, and I'm really basing this a lot on Punk. First of all, bro, Punk is no Austin. Let's get that upfront. Take nothing away from CM Punk, he's not Austin, okay? However, with that being said, Chris, bro for seven years, they were chanting CM Punk's name during WWE shows, for seven years. The guy was only away for seven years. Bro, you saw what happened. He came back, he drew the number, the next week it was business as usual." [4:00 - 4:39]

Vince Russo doubts Attitude Era fans will tune in to see Steve Austin's WWE return

The professional wrestling landscape has changed drastically since Steve Austin last wrestled a match 19 years ago. Vince Russo said fans who grew up watching Austin are now in their 30s, and he didn't feel they'd switch back to wrestling just for the nostalgic return.

While hardcore fans will watch no matter what, Russo wasn't sure casual fans would follow suit and show eagerness over The Texas Rattlesnake lacing up his wrestling boots again:

"Now, granted, we're talking about Austin here. But Chris, we're talking about 19 years, not seven. We're talking about almost three times that amount. So, when you look at that Chris, the reality of it is, bro, if I was an Attitude Era fan at the age of 16, bro, I'm 46 now, well not 46, 38. I don't think a 38-year-old is going to be at the same place they were at when 16. Bro, what I'm saying is, this has nothing to do with Austin and his starpower. 19 years is a long time, bro. That's a long time. Are those people even watching anymore?" [4:40 - 5:42]

Do you agree with Vince Russo? Will Steve Austin's speculated return fail to have a lasting influence on WWE's business?

