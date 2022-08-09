"That's how you get somebody over?" - Vince Russo feels Triple H has already buried a WWE star on RAW (Exclusive)

Vince Russo feels that Triple H made a big mistake with Tommaso Ciampa's booking on this week's WWE RAW.

The former NXT Champion was unsuccessful in a United States title match against Bobby Lashley. However, his night got even worse as he was put through a table during the closing segment of Monday Night RAW.

Triple H is looking to freshen up the locker room by featuring several former NXT stars on WWE's main roster shows. Vince Russo explained a significant issue with the recent influx of NXT talent as he believed Triple H would find it challenging to get everyone over with the crowd.

Russo mentioned Ciampa's example and was unhappy with how the new writing team seemingly buried the experienced 37-year-old superstar. Here's what the former WWE writer had to say on Legion of RAW:

"Again, that is another mistake because when you bring in so many people at once, you're not going to get them all over. So, what he is trying to do is completely change this show by bringing in all these NXT people and not concentrating on any of them," stated Vince Russo. "I mean, look at what happened at Ciampa tonight. He loses to Bobby Lashley and then gets put through the table by AJ Styles? That's how you get somebody over?" [05:18 - 05:56]

Vince Russo says WWE could have found a way to make Ciampa look strong despite his loss to Bobby Lashley

Ciampa was always considered the underdog heading into his United States Championship showdown against "The All-Mighty."

Many fans were still pleased to see the 2-time NXT Champion get a high-profile title shot against Lashley, and few might have even hoped for a surprising outcome. Lashley, however, proved too strong for Ciampa as the match ended in a submission victory for the reigning US champion.

Vince Russo further stated that Ciampa could have gained something from the loss had he shared a post-match moment with Lashley. Instead, WWE had the former NXT star take an unforgiving table bump later that night, and Vince couldn't understand the logic behind the decision.

Russo also added:

"It's bringing a bunch of wrestlers in, and like I said, I don't know what favors you did for Ciampa. Bro, if anything, my theory was, 'okay, it's the old, 'well if he can last against Lashley and he can give Lashley a fight, he is going to be over.' Well, you know what? Here's the bottom line. If you do that and at the end of the match, Ciampa shakes Lashley's hand, that's one thing. But you come back, and you put the guy through a table? What was accomplished?" [06:20 - 06:58]

What are your honest opinions on Triple H's booking of Ciampa on the latest RAW episode? Share them in the comments section below.

