"There is no emotional attachment at all" – Former WWE personality details why the company does not value AJ Styles (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo suggested that the company has lost stock in AJ Styles.

This week on RAW, The Phenomenal One featured in a Last Chance Battle Royal to qualify for the Money in the Bank match. He was eliminated by The Miz while trying to hit a Phenomenal Forearm on Riddle. Later, Styles picked up a count-out win over the A-Lister in singles competition.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's post-show review, Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that Styles was just another wrestler for WWE. He detailed that they had several superstars waiting in line to do the same thing for half the money. He pointed out that there was no emotional connection between the company and the superstars.

Here's what Russo had to say:

"They've got that system, They're creating wrestlers. And guess what bro, 'We'll get somebody that'll be half the price of an AJ Styles.' They're not looking at it. Like Taker is a special case, the relationship he had with Vince. Outside of that man, what it really comes down to is every wrestler is replaceable, and guess what bro, the one waiting in line will do it for half the amount of money that we're paying this one. There is no emotional attachment at all. There isn't." (From 36:20 - 37:03)

AJ Styles does not feature on the Money in the Bank card

With Money in the Bank just a week away, AJ Styles was not featured on the match card for the event.

A few weeks ago, he lost to Seth Rollins in a classic encounter to qualify for the upcoming ladder match. Riddle's win in the Battle Royal may have sealed AJ's chances of qualifying for the high-profile clash. However, there is one spot still remaining in the Men's Money in the Bank match and the former WWE Champion could hope for an outside chance of making it.

As we near the premium live event, all eyes will now be focused on the go-home episode of SmackDown this Friday night to see who the final entrants into the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank matchup are.

