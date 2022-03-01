"You've done nothing with this guy" - Wrestling veteran furious as Finn Balor wins the United States Championship (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was appalled by how the company booked Finn Balor's Championship win on RAW.

Balor was set to face off against Damian Priest on this week's episode of RAW, with the United States Championship on the line. After a hard-fought match, Balor landed the Coup de Grace on Priest to pick up the win. However, Priest unleashed a vicious post-match beatdown to send the new champion crashing through the announcer's table.

Speaking on this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo did not mince words as he criticized the booking. Russo mentioned that WWE should have let Balor have his time after winning the title rather than turning Priest heel immediately.

Here's what Russo said:

"Here's what's worse than anything else, and again I'm sitting in a writer's chair. They haven't done crap all with Finn Balor for how long? He finally wins a title on television and rather than give the guy his moment for this week, you totally take it all away by having Priest attack him. What are you thinking, bro? You've done nothing with this guy. In order to re-establish him and get him over as a babyface, you let him have his moment here. You want to get the heat, you get it next week. You don't let him win the title and then just take it right away. All of this is Wrestling 101." [from 37:31 onwards]

Finn Balor won the United States Championship for the first time in WWE

Finn Balor will go down in history as the first WWE Universal Champion. The Prince also won the Intercontinental Championship a couple of times during his time on the main roster. He is also a two-time NXT Champion and the longest-reigning NXT Champion, having held the title for a combined 504 days during his two reigns.

The United States Championship had eluded the Superstar until now, but with this win, Balor has finally gotten his hands on the title.

