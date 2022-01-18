"Vince McMahon is starting to expose himself" - Vince Russo fires a shot at his former boss (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently criticized Vince McMahon for not being able to create new stars in his company.

The former WWE head writer was in conversation with Dr. Chris Featherstone on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW. Russo blamed the WWE Chairman for the dismal ratings and bad booking on RAW. He mentioned that decades ago, the most prominent names from different territories came to the company with their own characters, and McMahon did not directly create them.

Here's what Russo had to say:

"Let's be honest Chris, Vince McMahon is starting to expose himself. And you want to know how? Let me tell you how. Let's call the starting point WrestleMania. Let's talk about the Hogans, Pipers, the Junkyard Dogs, Curt Hennings, and the Scott Halls. You got to remember one thing - when all these people came in to the territory, including Jake Roberts, including Steamboat, they were already characters. They brought their characters to the WWE. What did McMahon do? He put money behind them to make them bigger. But make no bones about it, he didn't create those characters. Those characters already existed."

Russo makes a big claim about Vince McMahon's role in the Attitude Era

Vince Russo also stated that McMahon was not directly responsible for WWE's success during the Attitude Era.

"Then what happened? All those characters started getting older and you got that period in the early 90s when WWE is in the toilet. Then what happened? The Attitude Era. If anybody thinks, the Attitude Era was Vince McMahon, you're out of your freaking mind. Vince McMahon didn't know what the Blair Witch Project was, let alone the Attitude Era."

Russo added that McMahon had top superstars like The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and writers like him and Ed Ferrara that helped build the Attitude Era.

