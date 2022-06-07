"That is so messed up" – Former WWE writer vents his frustrations with RAW angle involving Rey Mysterio (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo feels that WWE has messed up Veer Mahan by booking him with Dominik and Rey Mysterio.

This week on RAW, the dominant superstar was locked in battle against Dominik with Rey watching at ringside. The 25-year-old had a strong showing against Veer as he hit the 619 followed by the Frog Splash. However, The Lion retaliated and was about to lock in the vicious Cervical Clutch before Rey interfered. He attacked the powerhouse to close the bout with a disqualification win for Mahaan.

Speaking on the post-RAW review, Legion of RAW, Russo detailed that Veer's booking with Rey and Dominik Mysterio did not make sense. He pointed out that a heel was going up against two babyfaces when it should have been the other way round.

"You got two babyfaces out there against one heel," said Russo. "I don't understand. That is so messed up. It should be Veer and somebody picking on Dominik and here comes Rey. But you've got the father and the son, babyfaces 2-on-1-ing the heel." (From 33:43 - 34:02)

Vince Russo is convinced WWE is planning Veer Mahaan vs. Rey Mysterio

During the conversation, Russo pointed out that WWE is setting the stage for a match between Rey Mysterio and Veer Mahaan. The former WWE writer mentioned that the company feels beating The Legendary Luchador would push Mahaan to the next level.

Today's events have clearly sown the seeds of animosity between the two superstars. Their encounters over the last few weeks seem to indicate that there will be a huge matchup between Veer and Mysterio in the near future. It will be interesting to see if WWE builds the feud for a big blowout at SummerSlam.

