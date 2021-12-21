"The most wasted talent" - Vince Russo gets brutally honest about RAW Superstar (Exclusive)

Vince Russo returned for another insightful episode of Legion of RAW, where he shared his honest criticism of Rhea Ripley and her position in WWE.

The former WWE writer appreciated Ripley's skill set and believed the company had done an unimpressive job of booking her on the main roster.

"Rhea Ripley may be the most wasted talent on this roster," revealed Vince Russo.

Vince Russo revealed the one issue he had with Rhea Ripley's in-ring work as he noted that the former NXT Women's Champion excessively telegraphed her moves.

He considered Rhea Ripley an exceptionally gifted performer who was just being held back by a few creative decisions in the WWE:

"One thing that she has got to work on, though, is that I hate what she does. She telegraphs everything. She sets up way too early," Vince Russo highlighted. "But she is a beast, bro, I'm sorry, like totally, totally being miscast and wasted (by WWE)."

Rhea Ripley's journey on RAW and current WWE status

Rhea Ripley made her main roster debut in March this year, and WWE rightfully booked her to go after the RAW Women's Championship.

The Australian Superstar gathered a lot of momentum as she defeated Asuka for the title at WrestleMania 37. WWE, however, pulled the plug on her title reign by having her drop the championship to Charlotte Flair at Money in the Bank.

Rhea Ripley proceeded to form a tag team with Nikki A.S.H., and the duo even enjoyed a brief stint with the WWE Women's title before losing it to Queen Zelina and Carmella in November on Monday Night RAW.

Ripley and Nikki continued their feud with the tag team champions on this week's RAW as The Nightmare picked up a singles win over Zelina on the latest episode.

