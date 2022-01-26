"What has she done character-wise?" - Vince Russo isn't happy with how female WWE stars are booked (Exclusive)

During this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo opened up on the fundamental problem with WWE's women's division. Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone reviewed the red brand's go-home show before Royal Rumble and discussed the company's unimpressive portrayal of women.

The former writer brought up Zelina Vega's example and felt she was just a titular queen whose gimmick was not given enough time to grow on television. He said that women's matches don't matter anymore as WWE is ignoring the character-building requirements of its product.

"You know, do they call her Queen Zelina Vega? Whatever they call her, what has she done character-wise? Outside of this, coming down the ramp? Fake accent? When you keep putting them in the ring, in the ring, none of it matters, bro. None of it matters," stated Vince Russo.

"All these girls are doing is wrestling" - Vince Russo on WWE's female division as a whole

While the ladies get considerable screen time for their matches, the former writer believes WWE has not focussed on improving its on-screen personalities and making them more meaningful.

The company features a highly-rated roster of female talents but is still falling short in creating convincing characters, as opined by Russo:

"We can look at the women as a whole. Do any of them matter? Do any of them stand out? I told you, Chris, the problem is when we start eliminating the storylines and the character builds and the vignettes and the outside of the arena, when we start eliminating them, all you've got is a wrestling match. That's all you've got. So, every single week, all these girls are doing is wrestling, and wrestling and wrestling. They are not doing anything else," said the former WWE writer.

Is WWE's creative team not giving attention to its women and their gimmicks? Should wrestling take a back seat in favor of more substantial character development? Share your take in the comments section and let us know if you agree with Vince Russo on the topic.

Also Read Article Continues below

While using quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video.

A WWE Hall of Famer doesn't think Lita should win the Royal Rumble. More right here.

Edited by Kartik Arry