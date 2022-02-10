"I don't like it" - WWE Veteran reveals he hates watching Randy Orton in his current role (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has revealed that he has not been too impressed with Randy Orton's recent run in the WWE.

The former WWE writer was at his honest best this week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, where he opened up about Randy Orton's creative direction in the company.

Orton is evidently enjoying his alliance with Matt Riddle, and Vince Russo understands that many fans might also love seeing a different side of the former WWE champion.

Orton and Riddle are amongst the most popular acts presently in WWE, and Russo believes the duo is helping the promotion sell a lot of merchandise. Despite keeping all these factors in mind, Vince Russo admitted that he couldn't digest seeing Randy Orton in his ongoing angle every week:

"I just bro, I've got to be honest with you, and again like, I just hate watching Orton in this. And bro, I understand; maybe Orton is digging it. He has played the Viper for so long, and this is a little different change of pace, and I guess we can see a different side of him but like sitting there, but yeah, I just hate watching Orton in this. I don't like it. Maybe some people think it's great. Like I said, I know the kids love this. I know they are moving a bunch of merch, no doubt about it." revealed Vince Russo. [17:32 – 18:46]

When will WWE begin Randy Orton's highly-anticipated feud against Riddle?

The latest edition of Monday Night RAW opened with a Quiz Bowl segment featuring RK-Bro and the Alpha Academy, which was the final contest in the Academic Challenge.

The former RAW Tag Team Champions won the Quiz Bowl and gained another shot at Otis and Gable's titles.

Beyond their quest to win back the Tag Team belts, Randy Orton and Matt Riddle are expected to split and embark on an explosive rivalry. However, WWE officials might delay the storyline as the tag team is still drawing huge reactions from the crowd.

WrestleVotes reported that the creative team envisions Riddle vs. Orton to be for the WWE Championship, and it could be saved up for a massive Premium Live Event somewhere down the line.

"WWE had plans since the pairing began last spring for Riddle vs Randy Orton @ SummerSlam, which didn't happen. Plan was to hold off til Mania. I'm told now only a handful of creative members want to spilt them, w/ the idea that if the match happens, it should be for the WWE title," tweeted WrestleVotes.

What are your thoughts on Randy Orton's current role? Should WWE book the much-awaited RK-Bro split? Sound off in the comments section.

