Vince Russo heavily criticizes the one thing current WWE Superstars consistently get wrong (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has commented on how wrestling has changed and is currently perceived by modern wrestlers.

The 62-year-old veteran stated on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW that in the past, superstars viewed wrestling as a business and used it to make money for each other. He compared today's performers to those in the past, stating that back then, wrestlers made each other look good so they could sell tickets.

Russo then claimed that with the exception of a few top stars, including Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, the majority of the superstars on the roster want to make themselves look good instead of each other.

"[Back then, wrestlers] looked at it as a business and they made each other money. When Snuka is wrestling [Bob] Backlund, Backlund wants to make Snuka look great. Snuka wants to make Backlund look great, we want to put backsides in seats. Bro, do you really think there is anybody on this roster today outside of the top guys who understand business, the Brock Lesnars, Roman Reigns; do you think there is anybody on these rosters that are thinking about making their opponent look good? They're not thinking about that bro, they're thinking about getting their you-know-what in. That's what they're thinking about," said Russo. (1:03:53-1:04:43)

Vince Russo claims today's wrestlers don't rely on each other like they used to in the past

During the same episode, the WWE veteran also stated that wrestlers relied on each other to get over with the crowd back in the day, which made them more money. He brought up Hulk Hogan, King Kong Bundy, and Big John Studd as an example.

Vince Russo went on to talk about how that's missing in WWE today.

"Back then bro, the guys relied on each other to get over. The more we're over the more money we're going to make, so they worked together. Hogan did that with every heel, [King Kong] Bundy and [Big John] Studd, you name it bro. The more he lifted those guys up, the more money was in the program. That is just gone today, bro." [1:03:00-1:05:20]

Russo worked alongside some of the biggest superstars in the history of the business during the Attitude Era, which many people regard as the greatest era in wrestling history.

