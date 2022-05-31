Vince Russo highlights a big mistake in Asuka and Bianca Belair's RAW match (Exclusive)

Asuka and Bianca Belair faced each other in another singles match this week. In the latest Legion of RAW, Vince Russo brought up the women's bout and criticized WWE's repetitive booking patterns.

Asuka, Bianca Belair, and Becky Lynch will feature in a three-way match for the RAW Women's Championship at Hell in a Cell.

Vince Russo said WWE made an error by not adding some stakes to Asuka and Belair's recent RAW showdown. From a storyline standpoint, the match had no impact on Belair's upcoming Hell in a Cell title defense, and Russo felt it was a missed opportunity:

"We just had this Asuka-Bianca Belair match. I'm just so confused, bro," said Vince Russo. "I know we had Becky and Asuka and Asuka and Bianca. Didn't we just see this match? We're already going into a three-way, so what are the ramifications of this match? There are none, right? Bro, at least do something." (9:10 - 9:30)

Vince Russo shares how WWE could have improved Asuka vs. Bianca Belair

Vince Russo knows how to increase the hype around a particular contest, as it was his job as a head writer during the Attitude Era. Russo said that WWE could have added a stipulation to Asuka and Bianca Belair's RAW match and made it more exciting for the audience.

The former WWE personality said that the winner of the bout could have received an advantage heading into Hell in a Cell. Russo said Asuka vs. Belair could have helped progress the RAW Women's Championship angle.

While the creative team had multiple ways to make it a meaningful match, Russo was disappointed that the promotion offered an unimportant bout instead:

"If this is going to be a three-way and you're just going to keep repeating these matches, at least do something; where you're going to have the two girls start, and the third girl's going to get a five-minute advantage. She doesn't enter the match until five minutes in," explained Russo. "At least do something like that; otherwise, these matches and these different combinations of these three are absolutely useless. They mean absolutely nothing unless, as I said, bro, if it was for some type of advantage or something." (9:31 - 11:05)

Belair will walk into Hell in a Cell as the odds-on favorite as she picked up another win over Asuka on RAW.

Becky Lynch, however, had the last laugh as she attacked both her rivals after their match. The build-up is underwhelming, but the three talented women will surely bring the house down when they enter Hell in a Cell on June 5th.

