Vince Russo highlights flaw in Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre storyline (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Bobby Lashley needs to be portrayed in a more villainous way before he faces Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37.

McIntyre has won the WWE Championship from two of WWE’s top bad guys – Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton – over the last year. The Scot is bidding to become a three-time WWE Champion when he challenges Lashley at Raymond James Stadium on April 10.

Russo, who worked as WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s, spoke to Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Legion of RAW. He used Vince McMahon’s heel antics during his rivalry with Steve Austin to show that WWE needs to alter the way Lashley is being booked.

“Here’s another thing that’s really, really missing. Bro, the babyface used to get every obstacle thrown his way. Bro, when you go back, and Vince was trying everything [to win his rivalry with Steve Austin]. I mean, Drew and Bobby Lashley. What has Bobby Lashley really done for us to wanna see Drew kill him? That’s what’s missing, bro, you know?”

Vince Russo's thoughts on the rest of this week's WWE RAW. He discussed Bobby Lashley's fellow Hurt Business members, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, as well as Jeff Hardy, The Miz, and more.

Drew McIntyre’s latest segments with Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley (w/MVP) had a staredown with Drew McIntyre

This week’s WWE RAW began with Bobby Lashley picking up a victory over Sheamus. The Hurt Business continued to attack Sheamus after the match until Drew McIntyre made the save.

Later in the night, McIntyre defeated The Hurt Business’ Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin in a handicap match. Lashley also promised to grant a WWE Championship opportunity to any superstar who takes out his WrestleMania 37 opponent.

As a result of McIntyre’s handicap victory, Alexander and Benjamin will not be allowed at ringside for the Lashley vs. McIntyre match at WrestleMania 37.

