"There was nobody who pushed women's wrestling more than I did!" - Vince Russo highlights issues in WWE's women's division [Exclusive]

Vince Russo has commented on the current state of WWE's women's division, highlighting an apparent lack of interesting characters. The former WWE writer also insisted he is an "advocate" for women's wrestling and that no one has done more for women's wrestling than him.

On the latest episode of 'Writing with Russo' - the show where Vince Russo explains how he would book current WWE storylines - the wrestling creative slammed WWE's treatment of its current women's roster:

"Here’s the overall feeling with me and this women’s division: It’s like they’re all on this even playing field and they’re all the same, and they win some, and they lose some. Nobody really has a character, there’s no character development with any of them. And I almost feel like they put women’s matches on TV every week for the sake of having women’s matches. I don’t feel like they mean anything. I don’t feel like some women are stronger than other women. It’s just like a very generic, nothing happening, kind of thing!"

Vince Russo highlights Stephanie McMahon and Ronda Rousey amongst issues with WWE's women division

During the conversation, Vince Russo also pointed to a couple of interesting possible reasons as to why WWE's women's division could be suffering at the moment. He explained that he felt the division had dipped in quality since Ronda Rousey walked away from WWE. He also suggested Stephanie McMahon may have something to do with the overall process in the women's division:

"It obviously was a Stephanie McMahon thing, a women empowerment thing. Like, I understand, I get it. Listen, there is nobody that pushed women’s wrestling more than I did! Nobody. I was an advocate for women, I always have been in wrestling. I enjoy women’s wrestling. I know how hard these girls work. But I honestly feel, if you go back and there was this huge women’s movement, I honestly feel like when you took Ronda Rousey out of that equation, I really feel like the bottom just fell out."

You can watch the full clip from 'Writing with Russo' with Vince Russo here:

