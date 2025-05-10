Vince Russo highlights massive issue with Triple H's WWE following SmackDown (Exclusive)

The go-home episode of SmackDown before WWE Backlash provided a glimpse of what is to come at the premium live event tomorrow. The show involved two major tag team matches on the night, one for the men's and women's divisions, involving the United States Champions.

The night began with LA Knight and Damian Priest teaming up to take on the duo of Solo Sikoa and US Champion Jacob Fatu, three of whom will face each other at Backlash. The other big tag team clash saw Chelsea Green and Piper Niven face off against the Women's US Champion Zelina Vega and a returning Alexa Bliss.

On the latest BroDown episode on Sportskeeda WresleBinge, host Mac Davis questioned the backstage segments featured on the show. Former WWE head writer Vince Russo ripped into Zelina Vega's segment with General Manager Nick Aldis and the opening segment involving Damian Priest and LA Knight.

"Well, just a lot of this stuff, man. You know, Mac, even off the top, when you had that exchange between LA Knight and Priest, everything's just coming off as just so scripted. It's just coming off so scripted that you're not feeling natural, bro. Remember that was that was the heat they always put on Vince, 'Everything is so scripted and now under Triple H, you're going to have the freedom.' That one scene, it sounded like Zelina Vega is reading off a cue card," said Vince Russo. [From 20:15 onwards]

While the segments seemed too scripted to Dutch Mantell and Vince Russo, the show set the tone heading into WWE Backlash, which promises to be an exciting PLE for the fans.

