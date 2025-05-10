4 finishes for Jacob Fatu vs Drew McIntyre vs LA Knight vs Damian Priest at WWE Backlash

WWE Backlash is set to take place later tonight. The big show will be at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. According to WrestleTix, over 16,000 fans are expected to be in attendance.

The show will feature several big-time matches. John Cena and Randy Orton will clash over the world title, plus Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch will battle it out over the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Pat McAfee and Gunther are also set to collide.

One of the most interesting matches promoted for the show is a Fatal 4-Way Match. Jacob Fatu will defend his United States Title against Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, and Damian Priest.

How will the upcoming Fatal 4-Way Match end? This article will take a look at a handful of potential finishes, which include a big return, a heartbreaking turn, and more.

Below are four finishes for Jacob Fatu vs. Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight vs. Damian Priest at WWE Backlash.

#4. Jacob Fatu could destroy the competition and retain his title

Jacob Fatu joined WWE last year. Prior to stepping up and becoming part of the World Wrestling Entertainment roster, he had success in various indies, including Game Changer Wrestling and Major League Wrestling.

Since joining WWE, the Samoan Werewolf has been a complete beast. Not only is he the reigning United States Champion, but he has also destroyed names like Cody Rhodes, Braun Strowman, and Randy Orton, among others.

The Fatal 4-Way Match at Backlash could be an opportunity for The Samoan Werewolf to destroy more competition. He might take out all three men, destroying them with Samoan Drops, running hip attacks, and beastly Moonsaults. Who knows, he could even channel Roman Reigns and stack the losers up in a pin.

#3. Solo Sikoa could shockingly help Drew McIntyre win the title

Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu were once two peas in a pod, so to speak, but now there is a lot of tension between the two WWE stars. Solo seems to be frustrated that Jacob has become unleashed and is his own man.

That tension could boil over come Backlash. In what would be a shocking moment, but also one that might not be so surprising in hindsight, Solo Sikoa could nail The Samoan Werewolf with a Samoan Spike out of nowhere and cost him the title.

If this happens, Drew McIntyre is the one most likely to pick up the scraps. A Claymore after a Samoan Spike should be enough to take Fatu out. From there, McIntyre can pin Fatu and become a Grand Slam Champion for the first time in his WWE career. It would be huge for Drew and set up a major feud between Solo and Jacob.

#2. Tonga Loa could return to help Jacob Fatu pin LA Knight at WWE Backlash

Tonga Loa is a member of The New Bloodline in WWE. He made his return last year after having a run over a decade prior as Camacho. He aligned himself with his real-life brother Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa immediately.

Unfortunately, Tonga has been out of action for months now. He was injured during the Men's WarGames Match last November and has been absent ever since. Still, WWE fans assume Tonga Loa will be back in action soon. In fact, his return could come as soon as Backlash.

If he does return at Backlash, he could help make sure his stablemate Jacob Fatu retains his title. For example, if LA Knight hits the BFT on somebody, Tonga could pull him out of the ring, break up a pin, and cause enough of a distraction for Fatu to take Knight out and steal the win.

#1. Damian Priest could turn heel and cheat to defeat LA Knight

Expand Tweet

Damian Priest is an accomplished WWE star. He is a former United States Champion, tag team champion, and World Heavyweight Champion. The former Judgment Day member also once won the Money in the Bank contract.

The Archer of Infamy has been at LA Knight's throat lately. The two are routinely bickering, and on WWE SmackDown, the pair couldn't get along to save their lives. They still won as a duo, but the two came to blows immediately after.

In what would be another shocker, but a moment that would be electrifying, Damian could turn heel at Backlash. He and LA Knight could dispose of Drew and Fatu, only for Damian to shockingly low blow The Megastar. He could then hit the South of Heaven for a cheap win, leaving with the title as a villain.

