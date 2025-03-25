Vince Russo highlights unfortunate issue with WWE WrestleMania (Exclusive)

WWE WrestleMania 41 may go down as one of the most expensive WrestleMania in company history. A two-day pass for "The Greatest Spectacle in Sports Entertainment" starts as low as $811 with the highest hitting north of $78,000.

During a recent episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo compared WrestleMania 41 to WWE WrestleMania 1, calling it a brainchild of Vince McMahon. Russo highlighted how WrestleMania 1 was for everyone and how McMahon wanted the show to be a family affair.

"WrestleMania 1, Chris, what was that? That was an event for everybody... man, woman, child, grandma, sister. So I just want to back up with what Chris is saying. Because WrestleMania 1 came from Vince McMahon's mind. And that was a show that was for everybody." [From 34:59 onwards]

Dr. Chris Featherstone chimed in by saying families couldn't attend WWE WrestleMania because of pricey tickets, which was an issue for an event that had been billed as a family-centric event. He added how a father and two kids would need to dish out $5000 to attend WrestleMania. Featherstone also noted how the high prices and the inability of parents to bring their kids to shows were taking away the spirit of live audiences and live crowds.

Vince Russo further chimed in that it was sad from the perspective of a father as they were letting their kids down.

"Not only that Chris, you and I know this because we are dads. You know, letting your kids down. That's the last thing any father wants to do. When you got a kid that really wants to go, and the poor father, he's got to say no."

Elsewhere on the show, Vince Russo talked about John Cena's heel turn and why he thought it was a last-minute call by the WWE creative team. WWE WrestleMania 41 takes place in Las Vegas on April 19 and 20.

