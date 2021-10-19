Vince Russo highlights WWE's lack of storyline continuity with a brilliant Seinfeld example (Exclusive)

During this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo spoke at length about the lack of storyline continuity in WWE with co-host Dr. Chris Featherstone. The former WWE writer cleverly explained his issues with the company's booking by bringing up Seinfeld and the show's iconic run.

Seinfeld aired nine successful seasons in the early 90s, and as noted by Vince Russo, the show featured several callbacks to moments from previous seasons. Seinfeld's frequent flashbacks helped maintain a steady narrative throughout, and Russo felt that such an approach was absent in the WWE.

While the company has had a few successful long-term storylines, most angles on television aren't built on solid foundations, and Russo underlined the disjointed nature of WWE storylines.

Russo stated that the writers at Seinfeld were professionals who understood how to script a weekly episodic program, unlike WWE's creative team. The outspoken personality added that WWE's current product was just not good enough and that it would have been fine for a "Saturday morning wrestling show."

"Bro, you know I always wind up having a go-to show. You know what I mean? And it always changes between a few. This is exactly what you're saying, Chris. Right now, they just put Seinfeld back on Netflix, so watching Seinfeld with no commercials is great. And like, when I usually fall asleep, I just put Seinfeld on and let it roll. Bro, there are nine seasons. Those entire nine seasons, they will keep going back. All of a sudden, on season seven, something will get brought up in season three. In season nine, they will bring up something that happened in season two. Like, you talk about continuity, and bro, every time, they bring it up, like, 'Oh yeah, I remember that it all makes sense.' Bro, these are writers though, these are professional writers. Larry David is a professional writer. These are not professional writers [in WWE]. These are wrestling people. And like I said, bro, all this stuff is great if you had a Saturday morning wrestling show," Vince Russo said.

Vince Russo would rather watch Squid Game than Monday Night RAW

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ Legion of RAW (10/18): LIVE Raw Review w/Vince Russo, King of the Ring/Queen's Crown Finals Set, Women's Title Match twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… Legion of RAW (10/18): LIVE Raw Review w/Vince Russo, King of the Ring/Queen's Crown Finals Set, Women's Title Match twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…

If it's not apparent already, Vince Russo is just not a fan of WWE's treatment of RAW, and he stressed how fans have several alternatives to watch on the internet.

Russo concluded by alluding that he would prefer to watch Netflix's trending show, Squid Game, over WWE's RAW.

"When you're putting this on, and Squid Game is on Netflix," Russo continued," and I have a choice, bro, come on, you've got to put a gun to my head to make me watch this show."

Are you on the same page as Vince Russo regarding the absence of storyline continuity in the WWE?

Also Read

If any quotes are used from the latest Legion of RAW, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Paul Heyman hinted to Sportskeeda that someone may join Roman Reigns' stable. Click here for more.

Edited by Kartik Arry