Vince Russo impressed with returning WWE Superstar [Exclusive]

Former writer Vince Russo recently opened up about Eva Marie's imminent return to WWE.

Vince Russo is a veteran writer for WWE and WCW, where he held the role of head writer in both companies during the Attitude Era. He has also held a creative role in TNA Wresting (now IMPACT) during the early 2000s.

On the latest edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo discussed the vignettes hyping up Eva Marie's return from last night's WWE RAW. Russo was a big fan of the vignettes he had the following to say:

"I was very impressed. You know what's so funny, when lazy, out of shape people like me see Eva Marie, you hate people like that because you know you're too damn lazy... but I'm the complete opposite bro. I also so like... I was around for so long and I saw what it took and I was watching her video and I'm like 'Holy cr*p, how do you not respect that?' That work ethic and that discipline... how do you not respect that?" said Vince Russo.

Vince Russo on hardcore fans not being a fan of Eva Marie

Vince Russo also gave his take on how hardcore WWE fans could react to Eva Marie when she returns.

Russo acknowledged that Eva Marie is not popular with certain sections of the WWE fanbase. He predicted that Eva Marie would get booed regardless of whether she returns as a babyface or heel and added that it will be interesting to see how WWE handles it.

"We know that WWE caters to the internet, that's what they do," added Russo. "They've decided to go down that road and that's their audience now. The internet hates Eva Marie. Babyface or heel, they're going to boo her out of the building. All the comments on social media are going to be negative."

