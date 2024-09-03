Vince Russo issues a controversial suggestion to WWE management before RAW moves to Netflix (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently suggested the Stamford-based company's management. The veteran feels that the company should change the name of the flagship show.

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW featured the fallout from Bash in Berlin 2024. The show featured top stars of the red brand including Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, Jey Uso, and Gunther among others.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo shared some suggestions for Triple H and Co. before the show's move to Netflix. He felt RAW was not suitable anymore because the show did not carry any of its earlier elements. The 63-year-old veteran claimed that the show should be renamed to "Monday Night Polished."

"I got a suggestion for moving over to Netflix. We need to change, after all these years, Chris, we need to change the name of this show. Chris, there is nothing raw about this show. RAW is gritty, RAW is dirty, you know, RAW is dangerous. You know what this needs to be? Monday Night Polished. That needs to be the name of the show. This show is so polished, and so slick. Bro, there is nothing raw about this show," Vince Russo said. [13:16 - 14:02]

While it was not the best episode of RAW this year, the show advances major storylines. It also set up the stage for Sami Zayn to emerge as the new challenger for Gunther.

It will be interesting to see how WWE builds up momentum heading into the next premium live event.

