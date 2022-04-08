Vince Russo uses The Undertaker and two other legends to show how illogical WWE's booking has become (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes WWE’s creative team should revolve RAW and SmackDown storylines around well-defined characters.

Russo worked as the company’s head writer in the late 1990s when RAW often drew the highest ratings in the show’s 29-year history. He also wrote television for WCW and IMPACT Wrestling.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo noted how WWE’s booking is often illogical due to its poor character presentation. He also used Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior, and The Undertaker as examples to show that all three legends needed larger-than-life personas to succeed:

“Could you imagine Randy Poffo [Savage] with no character? Jim Hellwig [Ultimate Warrior]… do you know what we would have been cheated out of? Can you imagine these people with no character, bro?” Russo added, “And we saw ‘Taker [in WCW] when he didn’t have a character.” [5:49-6:12]

Vince Russo cannot understand WWE’s current booking

Vince Russo @THEVinceRusso

RussosBrand.com This is a 100% SERIOUS Question. IF @VinceMcMahon actually and truthfully believes he's writing a GOOD Television Show in @WWE RAW . . . then WHAT would be his idea of a BAD Television Show. Really want to know. This is a 100% SERIOUS Question. IF @VinceMcMahon actually and truthfully believes he's writing a GOOD Television Show in @WWE RAW . . . then WHAT would be his idea of a BAD Television Show. Really want to know.RussosBrand.com https://t.co/2eE4gxMd5q

Dr. Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo review RAW immediately after every episode on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Legion of RAW show.

As an experienced wrestling writer, Russo often finds major flaws in WWE storylines on a weekly basis:

“I am on such a different wavelength from them these days that I actually can’t sit here and tell you what they’re thinking or what they’re gonna do. I could tell you what’s logical… this is what they should do if they were thinking logically, but there’s just so much illogic. I can’t even figure out what they’re doing next.” [7:46-8:08]

Russo also expressed fears that Gable Steveson may become another version of Keith Lee in WWE if he is not booked correctly.

