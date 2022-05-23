Vince Russo on Jimmy Uso's possible role in Naomi's WWE walkout (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has given his take on how Jimmy Uso may have reacted to Naomi’s controversial WWE RAW walkout.

Naomi, Jimmy Uso’s wife, left RAW early with Sasha Banks after refusing to compete in a six-pack challenge match. Since then, WWE has indefinitely suspended the two superstars and stripped them of the Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone about Jimmy Uso’s possible reaction to the situation.

“The reality of it is she had this conversation with Jimmy,” Russo said. “Jimmy backed her 100 percent knowing, ‘Man, bro, this is gonna come down on me, this may affect our push, this may affect what they do with us.’ But obviously, bro, his wife had very strong convictions to make Jimmy say, ‘You know what, if you do this, I’m gonna back you 100 percent.’” [8:59-9:27]

Watch the video above to hear Russo explain why the two-time SmackDown Women's Champion has every right to be frustrated with her storylines in recent years. He also questioned why WWE has possibly replaced her with Bianca Belair.

How WWE booked Jimmy Uso after Naomi’s walkout

The latest episode of SmackDown seemingly proved that WWE has no intention of punishing Jimmy Uso for his wife's actions.

Alongside his brother Jey, Jimmy defeated Randy Orton and Riddle in the main event to unify the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The finish saw Jey pin Riddle following interference from Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Jimmy recently revealed that Naomi wants to join forces with Reigns and The Usos to become a member of The Bloodline one day. However, following this week’s controversy, that idea is unlikely to materialize any time soon.

