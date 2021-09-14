"It's ridiculous" - Former WWE writer on the backstage segment with Karrion Kross (Exclusive)

In the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Dr. Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo discussed the RAW segment featuring Karrion Kross.

The Herald of Doomsday did not have a match this week on RAW. Rather, he featured in a backstage segment sounding off a warning to the talent in WWE. Kross brought the Doomsday prophecy to the red brand, and mentioned that he would pick off names from his list one by one, and everyone in WWE would fall and pray.

Vince Russo spoke about Karrion Kross' segment on RAW last night. Russo mentioned that the background for the segment took away from the aura of Kross as a character. Russo questioned WWE's intentions as to why they could not have Kross cut the promo with a different background.

“We got this bad apple cutting this promo in the back. We’ve got road cases. He’s backstage and we’ve got road cases and smoke. Could we not get this guy in a proper setting? Can we not put him someplace else bro?” questioned Russo.

The former head writer also mentioned that someone backstage may have been ribbing Karrion Kross. Russo pointed out that Kross could have cut the promo in a different setting. He added that having smoke in the background did not help the segment.

“I’m telling you that is a 100% total rib on him. We’re backstage and we’ve got smoke. Like come on guys. Like come on man. You gotta understand Chris, I produced a million of those. So, if I’m back there producing it, I gotta cue smoke with road cases. What are we doing here bro? What’s happening here with the smoke? Like come on man. It’s a rib bro. It’s a rib. It’s ridiculous,” said Russo.

Karrion Kross has just one loss on the main roster

One by one, they will ALL fall ... and ... pray.#WWERaw @WWEKarrionKross pic.twitter.com/msjj5uvYi1 — BIG E IS WWE CHAMPION (@WWE) September 14, 2021

Karrion Kross has been on a dominant run on the main roster after a huge upset on his first night. The two-time NXT champion lost to Jeff Hardy on his Monday Night RAW debut.

Since then, Kross has adopted a new attire and pummeled through his opponents with devastating ferocity. The likes of Keith Lee, Jeff Hardy and Humberto Carrillo have all fallen to the suffocating grip of the Kross Jacket. It will be interesting to see who squares off against Karrion Kross next.

