"Who’s coming up with that?" - Former WWE writer on Keith "Bearcat" Lee's name and gimmick (Exclusive)

In the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about Keith "Bearcat" Lee.

Lee has wrestled in several non-televised matches over the last few weeks, in which he defeated stars like Shane Thorne and Akira Tozawa. He was introduced as Keith "Bearcat" Lee last week, which got fans talking about the new name.

Vince Russo suggested that the entire gimmick was a rib on the WWE RAW superstar. He also questioned what "Bearcat" meant and how it related to Keith Lee.

“This is a rib," said Russo. "Keith Lee is now the Bearcat? So now he’s gonna go on a run because he’s the Bearcat. Come on bro, please help me out here bro. First of all, what is a bearcat? You’re a bear or a cat. What is a bearcat? Is that a bear and a cat that’s confused? What’s a bearcat bro?”

Russo also wondered whose idea it was in the WWE creative team to name the RAW superstar Keith "Bearcat" Lee.

“Who’s sitting around in creative meetings coming up with Bearcat? Who’s coming up with that bro? The bearcat. Is this not a rib on the guy? Like I mean come on bro. Is this not a rib on the guy?” questioned Russo.

Who did Keith "Bearcat" Lee face on RAW this week?

During the latest WWE RAW episode, Akira Tozawa was in the ring and demanded an opponent. The competition came in the form of Keith “Bearcat” Lee. He put in a stellar performance upon his return and dominated Tozawa in the ring before earning the victory with a vicious Big Bang Catastrophe.

Before that, Lee was last seen on television on the August 2nd episode of RAW during a match against Karrion Kross.

