Former WWE personality questions Kevin Owens and Ciampa's character under Triple H's creative direction (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently spoke about WWE stars Kevin Owens and Ciampa possibly showing signs of working as a babyface while being a heel.

This week's episode of RAW saw Owens brutally assault Ezekiel while he was wearing a t-shirt in honor of Dusty Rhodes. Whereas Ciampa was unsuccessful in his attempt to dethrone Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship.

Sportskeeda Wrestling

- Seth Rollins picking up Ws.

- Kevin Owens going back to his vicious self!

- Ciampa looking like a star even in defeat.

- Bayley being the highlight of



Pops H looking after his kids! 🥺

WE. ARE. NXT!

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo wasn't pleased with the character-work shown by the two men:

"Listen, hats off to Triple H, giving them the freedom to cut their own promos and say what they want to say. We needed that a long time coming but bro, you had two instances tonight with two heels. Ciampa is putting over Harley Race, you know and that's a babyface thing to do. He didn't do it in a heel way, that was a babyface thing to do. And Kevin Owens is wearing a Dusty [Rhodes] t-shirt. Seriously, I'm all for letting these guys go but stuff like that, that makes Kevin Owens a babyface bro." said Russo [27:30-28:14]

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW:

Dutch Mantell believes that Kevin Owens should reunite with Sami Zayn on WWE

Dutch Mantell recently claimed that Zayn and Owens should reunite in WWE. The two previously worked together as a tag team but only for a brief period.

Zayn has been working as an Honorary Uce for The Bloodline but was recently criticized by The Usos for not 'leveling up' to the faction's standards.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell said:

"It's time to shoot the angle. Let's pull the trigger, let's go. They [The Usos] beat the crap out of him [Sami Zayn] and nobody's gonna help him because nobody likes him. And all of a sudden, when Kevin Owens shows up, people will pop. They might see the Sami Zayn thing coming, but I don't think they see the Kevin Owens thing coming. When they join, people will go, 'Oh yeah, we kind of forgot that.' Now, that'd have a life of its own,"

It remains to be seen how Zayn's storyline with The Bloodline will culminate and if he can end up challenging The Usos with a tag team partner.

