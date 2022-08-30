"He's scared to death of the guy" – Ex-WWE employee lambasts The Miz for not seeking revenge from current star (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo couldn't make any sense of why The Miz would not press charges against Dexter Lumis.

WWE Official Adam Pearce met Miz and Ciampa during a backstage segment on RAW where he mentioned that the management was ready to help the A-Lister, but since he was not talking about the incident, the police had to release Dexter Lumis from custody.

Vince Russo broke down The Miz's segment on Legion of RAW this week. He mentioned that it did not make sense as to why the star would not press any charges when he was deeply traumatized by last week's incidents.

"We have Miz and Ciampa and Miz doesn't wanna talk about it. Here's the funny thing. So Miz doesn't wanna talk about it, and a couple of scenes later, Adam Pearce informs us that Lumis was released because Miz didn't want to file any charges. Let me get this straight. Miz doesn't want to talk about it, something traumatic happened, he's scared to death of the guy, he's got eyes on the back of his head throughout the match but he didn't wanna press any charges."

Russo also pointed out how Pearce should have broken the news to The A-Lister.

"Would it not have made more sense to you if, 'I hate to break it to you Miz, Lumis met his bail and he's out right now.' Does that not make more sense to anybody?" (From 16:05 - 17:00)

The Miz faced Bobby Lashley this week on WWE RAW

The A-Lister faced Bobby Lashley on RAW in a United States Championship contender's match this week.

During the match, the must-see superstar attempted to down Lashley with some assistance from Ciampa. However, he was spooked to see someone that looked like Dexter Lumis in the crowd. This distraction led to the All Mighty catching him up in the Hurt Lock and forcing the former WWE Champion to tap out.

