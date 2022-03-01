"How the hell did you allow yourselves to get to this point" - WWE veteran lashes out at Vince McMahon WrestleMania rumor

Former longtime WWE creative writer Vince Russo is not a fan of Vince McMahon's current direction for the company.

Recent reports have stated that Mr. McMahon will step back into the ring at WrestleMania 38 to wrestle a match against SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee.

Vince Russo took to social media today to comment on this. He stated that while he believes it will probably put butts in seats, the bigger question is how did McMahon let WWE get to this point where he would have to do this, tweeting out:

"If the @WWE has to put a 76 year-old in the ring to put asses in seats, they’re going to do it. The question is: how the hell did you allow yourselves to get to this point? That is absolutely nuts."

Vince Russo @THEVinceRusso If the @WWE has to put a 76 year-old in the ring to put asses in seats, they’re going to do it. The question is: how the hell did you allow yourselves to get to this point? That is absolutely nuts. If the @WWE has to put a 76 year-old in the ring to put asses in seats, they’re going to do it. The question is: how the hell did you allow yourselves to get to this point? That is absolutely nuts.

Does Vince McMahon have a problem on his hands with WWE's current popularity?

Vince Russo makes a valid point. Six years ago, Vince McMahon was able to sell out AT&T Stadium for WrestleMania 32 and broke WWE's attendance record in the process.

Now, however, with WrestleMania 38 being just over a month away, both days have only sold roughly half of what that stadium can hold. This leaves WWE in a position where they could be looking to put names like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Mr. McMahon back in the ring for the first time in ages.

Even if bringing back these names helps sell out WrestleMania 38, there seems to be a longer-term problem for WWE that Mr. McMahon might need to address sooner rather than later.

But for now, it appears Vince McMahon might face Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38. The storyline is expected to kick off this Thursday on The Pat McAfee Show.

What do you make of Vince Russo's comments? Do you really think Mr. McMahon is stepping into the ring again at WrestleMania 38? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A pro wrestling veteran believes a female star could break Ric Flair's record. More details here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Vince McMahon compete at WrestleMania 38? Yes No 3 votes so far