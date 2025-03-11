Vince Russo left confused by one part of WWE RAW this week: "Who are these people?" (Exclusive)

WWE RAW this week featured plenty of celebrity appearances. The red brand has been capitalizing on celebrity appearances since its January debut on Netflix.

During a recent episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo called out the sports entertainment juggernaut for relying on celebrity appearances to sell WWE RAW to fans.

"I swear to God, Chris. We had Logan Paul and Andrew Schultz and we started this run of introducing 20 people...of the only one who I knew was Macaulay Culkin. Who the freak are these people?"

He continued:

"So now, since they're not getting ratings for Netflix, now Netflix is going to promote every single show on the channel through the WWE since they're not getting us ratings. Who are these people?" [From 18:02 onwards]

Earlier on the podcast, Russo shared his honest opinion on WWE RAW ticket prices. The former WCW Champion blamed the TKO leadership for trying to rip off the fans with expensive tickets.

"It's not even WWE greedy; it's TKO greedy, it's Endeavor greedy, and it's Ari Emanuel greedy. I do not believe if Vince McMahon were in place, you would be paying these prices for tickets. I do not believe that because I swear I can tell you one thing: working for Vince McMahon, Vince really did care about the fans and the fanbase, and Vince was not looking to rip off his fanbase. So it goes beyond the WWE, man. It's TKO, it's Endeavor, it's Ari Emanuel. It goes above and beyond the WWE." [From 10:59 onwards]

For those unaware, WWE merged with UFC to form TKO Group Holdings in 2023.

