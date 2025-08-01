Vince Russo makes bold Hulk Hogan WWE Attitude Era claim (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan was WWE's top attraction during the early years of WrestleMania in the 1980s. According to veteran wrestling writer Vince Russo, The Hulkster's initial WWE babyface run was superior to the company's popular Attitude Era.

Ad

Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, passed away on July 24 at the age of 71. The wrestling icon headlined eight of the first nine WrestleMania events. One of his most memorable victories came at WrestleMania 3, where he defeated Andre the Giant.

Russo worked as WWE's head writer at the height of the Attitude Era in the late 1990s. During a conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling host Mac Davis, he had nothing but praise for Hogan's success in the 1980s.

Ad

Trending

"The era of the early WrestleMania, let's just say one through three, a billion times better than the Attitude Era, without a shadow of a doubt, and I freaking wrote the Attitude Era, and I'm telling you, WrestleMania one through three, it will never be topped, ever, ever," Russo said. [16:14 – 16:36]

Ad

Watch the video above to hear Russo reveal how he knew details about Hulk Hogan's health status before the two-time WWE Hall of Famer passed away.

Vince Russo reflects on Hulk Hogan vs. Randy Savage

Before becoming a writer for WWE's official magazine in 1992, Vince Russo grew up as a big wrestling fan. In the mid-1980s, he watched one of his favorite stars, Macho Man Randy Savage, face Hulk Hogan at Madison Square Garden.

Ad

The 64-year-old has attended hundreds of wrestling events. However, he has never experienced an atmosphere like the MSG crowd that night.

"You know during the Attitude Era I was in there for a thousand shows," Russo continued. "I was there when Austin drove in the beer truck. I was there for all that. Mac, I was at The Garden the first time Savage wrestled Hogan at The Garden, Madison Square Garden. Mac, I swear to you, the building was shaking. Madison Square Garden was shaking for professional wrestling. I'll never forget it. Since that time, I was never in a building for a wrestling show where it shook." [18:02 – 18:40]

Ad

After joining WWE, Russo interviewed Randy Savage for a magazine article. The one-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion visited Macho Man's home and went jet skiing with him to give readers an insight into his life.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE