Vince Russo makes a bold statement about Nia Jax's embarrassing spot on WWE RAW [Exclusive]

Former WWE booker Vince Russo believes Nia Jax's awkward scream on last week's RAW is the best thing he's heard on WWE TV in a year.

Vince Russo appeared on the latest edition of UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone and answered several fan questions. The former WWE writer was asked whether WWE can capitalize on Nia Jax's awkward spot from last week's WWE RAW. Russo didn't have much to say about the spot but heaped some major praise on the same.

"That was the best thing that I heard on any WWE show in literally the last year." said Vince Russo.

Nia Jax immediately went viral on Twitter, following the spot

The spot in question took place on last week's edition of Monday Night RAW. Lana took on her arch-rival Nia Jax in a Tables match. Jax was sure that she would come out victorious in the end and told Lana on Twitter that she can't wait to put her through a table again. The Irresistible Force had put The Ravishing Russian through a table on nine different occasions last year.

My hole! 😂😂



Thank you Nia Jax for this moment pic.twitter.com/YAq5xSRNn6 — Jordan Kerr (@07jordie) February 9, 2021

During the closing moments of the match, Nia Jax attempted a leg drop on Lana, on the ring apron. She immediately regretted executing the spot, as Lana dodged and Jax fell hard on her back. Nia Jax screamed in pain and tried to move away from Lana, who pushed her from behind, towards a table that was placed near the ring.

That’s enough people! My own mother is making jokes about my incident! She says she doesn’t want to be left out. This isn’t even right!!!!!! Leave me hole alone 😫 pic.twitter.com/n557IeRjcg — 🦹🏽‍♀️ (@NiaJaxWWE) February 15, 2021

Advertisement

Nia Jax crashed through the table, thus giving the victory to Lana. Jax's embarrassing spot became the talk of the town, with fans making memes and jokes about it on social media. The spot garnered massive praise from fans and several wrestling personalities.

A few days later, Nia Jax suffered another embarrassing moment on WWE SmackDown, when Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair dropped her on the apron. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will be defending their WWE Women's Tag Team titles against Lana and Naomi soon, and a win for the babyfaces would mean Lana bags her very first title in the company.