Former WWE personality feels current title "failed" due to Mick Foley's involvement (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels Mick Foley unveiling the 24/7 Championship led to the failure of the title.

Mick Foley debuted the 24/7 Championship back in 2019. The rumors at the time were that WWE was bringing back the Hardcore title and Foley was used as the man for the job. However, the new title was met with a mixed response from fans.

In conversation with Dr. Chris Featherstone on this week's episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo detailed that Foley was synomous with the hardcore brand of wrestling and having him unveil the title set wrong expectations with the fans.

The former head writer pointed out that the championship failed as a concept after the WWE Universe realized it was nothing close to the Hardcore Championship.

"To me, I just think they set up that to fail from the get-go with having Mick. Mick was the hardcore guy. He was the hardcore guy, Said Russo. That's what everybody thought he was gonna take out of the bag, then it was the 24/7. From the get-go, it started in that whole direction." (From 2:26 - 2:46)

Russo praised the creativity of WWE Superstars during the Attitude Era

During the conversation, the wrestling veteran also spoke about the Hardcore Championship matches during the Attitude Era. He mentioned that those matches were creative and vastly different from each other. He pointed out that the WWE stars would set up the spots to ensure a captivating bout.

"Listen bro, I wasn't in them so I wasn't the one getting the c**p kicked out of me. But what I really loved about them was the creativity. You guys laid out the match, and what you used in the spots. The creativity those guys put into those matches bro, it really, really meant something to them. And every match was different. Road Dogg would do things in his match, Mick would do something completely different in his matches. I think it was really a way to show the creativity compared to 24/7, we roll everybody for 1-2-3." (From 2:53 - 3:32)

