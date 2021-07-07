Vince Russo thinks WWE could replicate Mick Foley's momentum with current star (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has used Mick Foley’s WWE Championship win as an example to show how Big E could become a main-event star.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Writing With Russo series, Russo gave his opinion that Big E’s character should be threatened with his release. The storyline could eventually lead to Big E agreeing to commit villainous acts in order to keep his job.

Elaborating on the idea, Russo said Foley’s famous WWE Championship victory on RAW in 1999 felt so special because the storyline was not originally planned. Like Foley, he believes organic crowd reactions toward Big E could help with his main-event push.

“That was exactly it, bro - the momentum,” Russo said. “Him getting over and over and over more and more every week. So now you’ve got a guy that’s really getting over, but there’s nobody thinking you’re gonna put the title on this guy. You see what I’m saying? There’s nobody thinking that. But if this [momentum] were happening in the real world in real time, yes.”

Watch the video above to hear more of Russo’s thoughts on Mick Foley’s first WWE Championship win. He also discussed his approach to writing weekly wrestling shows.

Vince Russo’s WWE storyline idea for Big E

Big E is currently a member of the SmackDown roster

As part of the storyline idea, Russo believes real-life WWE executive John Laurinaitis should return to television as an authority figure.

With Laurinaitis reprising his role as a top WWE villain, Russo thinks Big E would gain babyface momentum if he was forced to listen to his boss.

“Especially knowing how the WWE is, ‘We’re gonna break this guy, we’re going to break [him],’” Russo added. “So you’ve got so many elements of this story, and all Laurinaitis has to say every week is, ‘Bro, this is the week you’re gonna quit, man.’ So many elements, bro, so many elements.’”

Big E is currently preparing to compete in the eight-man Money in the Bank ladder match on July 18. He recently qualified for the match by defeating Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews on WWE SmackDown.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

