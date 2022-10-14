Vince Russo namedrops 6 people as the "star power" of the entire WWE (Exclusive)

Vince Russo emphasized the importance of having star power in the WWE, which he feels is lacking. However, in the context of the Survivor Series, he namedropped The Bloodline members as the star power of the entire promotion.

Dr. Chris Featherstone spoke to ex-WWE writer Vince Russo on the latest episode of Writing with Russo. They were talking about Survivor Series: WarGames and The Bloodline was brought up. The Bloodline is now a six-man faction if you include Sami Zayn (the honorary Uce) and Paul Heyman (the Special Counsel). Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa, the two mentioned above, comprise six members.

When Chris Featherstone asked Vince Russo about whether The Bloodline needed to be at Survivor Series: WarGames next month, he named the six members as the star power of the entire WWE:

"Absolutely, because of everything we were talking about - star power. That's exactly what we're talking about here today and those guys are the star power right now of the entire company. Yes, without a shadow of a doubt, they need to be a part of this event."

He continued:

"I don't watch SmackDown, but I'm seeing these numbers growing, and let's face it - it's because of them [The Bloodline]. It's because of that headline act. That's why it is, the headline act needs to be a part of it," Russo added. [0:55-1:32]

You can watch the full video below:

Are the new additions one of the reasons why Vince Russo says the numbers are growing?

The Bloodline storyline has been going on for more than two years. A lot has happened since then, but one thing has remained the same - Roman Reigns as the Universal Champion.

While some fans were getting tired of the angle, the additions of Solo Sikoa from NXT and Sami Zayn as the Honorary Uce have added new life to the storyline.

Zayn has often found himself as the focal point of the Bloodline segments, with his popularity increasing significantly. Vince Russo mentioned how viewership numbers are growing, and Zayn could be one reason apart from the presence of Roman Reigns.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes