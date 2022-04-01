Ex-WWE writer names the only two AEW stars Vince McMahon is interested in signing (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon has reportedly made the first AEW to WWE signing since the latter promotion kickstarted in 2019 with Cody Rhodes. An ex-WWE writer said McMahon is only interested in a few AEW stars, naming two of them.

AEW President Tony Khan has taken a different approach from WWE, which has released numerous stars in batches since 2020. TK lets stars' contracts expire and not renew them rather than booting them out. Despite this, several former WWE stars have recently signed with AEW, leading to a massive roster.

On the latest episode of The Bro Show, ex-WWE writer Vince Russo explained that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon isn't interested in many stars from AEW. He said that even if there are three guys from AEW who he is interested in, that's a lot:

"I've seen the AEW roster. For every 25 WWE superstars that Tony Khan would sign, there would be one from AEW. There are a very select few that would be interested [in WWE]. On that roster, if there are even three guys who Vince [McMahon] is interested, then that's a lot." (12:39 onwards)

The host, Dr. Chris Featherstone, named MJF and Wardlow as two potential stars Vince McMahon would be interested in. Vince Russo agreed that these might be the only two names that are drawing interest from WWE:

"That's it, those two you just mentioned, that's it. I think"

You can watch the full episode of The Bro Show below:

Vince McMahon recently appeared on TV to grant Seth Rollins a match at WrestleMania

Vince McMahon recently appeared on the RAW before WrestleMania during a segment shot in the company's headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. The Chairman had invited Seth Rollins to set up a meeting regarding WrestleMania.

As fans might know, Rollins didn't have a WrestleMania match until Monday. In the aforementioned meeting, Mr. McMahon informed him that he would face a surprise opponent. However, the opponent will only be revealed during the match.

Apart from this, McMahon has been mentoring RAW superstar Austin Theory. The WWE Chairman will be at the helm of the action during the upcoming two-night extravaganza of WrestleMania.

