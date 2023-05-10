With the current WWE roster having a lot to offer, it gets difficult to be highlighted among such a talented pool of wrestlers, especially in a short span of time. Former WWE writer Vince Russo has already taken a liking to celebrity stars Bad Bunny and Logan Paul and is demanding for them to be booked against one another.

Logan Paul and Bad Bunny are both relatively new additions to the roster. With the two having competed in just a handful of matches, however, their learning curves are nothing short of impressive. Both celebrity stars have shocked fans with their performances so far and continue to be on upward trajectories as far as their wrestling careers are concerned. It may only be a matter of time before the two find themselves on opposite ends of the same squared circle.

Vince Russo didn't shy away from expressing his liking for both Bunny and Paul. He took to Twitter to appeal to WWE to book the two against one another:

"How long before WWE books Bad Bunny against Logan Paul? Bro, those guys are MORE OVER and BETTER than 95% of the current WWE roster. Seriously, what are you waiting for," Russo tweeted.

Logan Paul and Bad Bunny's recent WWE matches

Both Bunny and Paul have had the spotlight on them as of late, and they have proved themselves on the big stage.

Logan Paul has been given more opportunities in the ring, given his athletic background. His biggest match came against Roman Reigns last year, when he challenged The Head of the Table for the Undisputed Universal Championship. Despite coming up short against the champion, he managed to win the approval of many skeptical fans. Paul's WrestleMania match against Rollins only strengthened his case for being an actually talented wrestler.

Bad Bunny, on the other hand, hasn't wrestled as much, nor does he have any prior athletic experience, but he has still had impressive showings. His latest street fight with Damian Priest in front of his hometown crowd at Backlash stole the show.

BAD BUNNY'S ENTRANCE AT WWE BACKLASH IN PUERTO RICO

The street fight has gotten fans talking, and they want to see more of Bad Bunny on the big stage. This was Bunny's first singles match and third overall. Both Logan Paul and Bad Bunny have raised the bar for celebrity wrestlers and have veterans like Vince Russo calling them better than most of the roster.

