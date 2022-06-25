"I don't see the passion" – Vince Russo on if Nick Khan's recent work has negatively affected WWE (Exclusive)

Vince Russo feels WWE's creative team isn't putting in the required effort due to the company's substantial financial progress. Russo and "Road Dogg" Brian James, both former WWE head writers, spoke at length about the creative issues during this week's The Wrestling Outlaws show on Sportskeeda Wrestling.

While Russo had no complaints about the talent's in-ring work, he raised concerns over how the writers have been formatting their weekly shows:

"I'm seeing a lack of effort," said Vince Russo. "And I'm not talking about in the ring with the boys. I'm talking about formatting a television show. I'm really seeing; I'm seeing them kind of sleepwalk through the show." (from 13:38 to 13:50)

Nick Khan has helped WWE crack lucrative deals since his appointment as the promotion's President & Chief Revenue Officer.

Vince Russo noted that WWE's creative team seems to have lost its passion as the company continues to rake in the big bucks irrespective of the quality of their product:

"I believe, with Nick Khan coming in, bro, this guy has made billions and billions of dollars with these deals, bro. From Peacock to the USA to FOX to Saudi, bro, they are making so much money now hand over fist; I feel like the mentality is literally just to fill in a house show and put it on because we're going to continue to make this money," added Vince. "Do you see a change in the passion from when you were doing it to what you see now? I don't see the passion." (from 13:51 to 14:30)

It's a difficult role to be in as a lead writer: WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg

Vince Russo and Road Dogg had successful spells as WWE head writers and shared their experiences on The Wrestling Outlaws.

Road Dogg reacted to Russo's comments about Nick Khan and said that the lead writer's job is quite challenging in WWE.

The tag team legend said Vince McMahon wouldn't accept all storyline suggestions and certain limitations are out of the head writer's control. Road Dogg understood Russo's argument about writers losing their passion but added that the task is arduous due to the tricky backstage setup:

"Yeah, look, I know it's a difficult role to be in as a lead writer, and you know that as well, especially when you don't always have the final say," explained the legendary star. "Sometimes you do, like, sometimes he bought my creative and sometimes he didn't. So, you know, you do the best you can. I understand exactly what you're saying, but sometimes I think there are limitations and stuff put on you that are outside your control, and you kind of got to do what you got to do." (from 14:31 to 15:00)

If using quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

We asked two former WWE head writers about Vince McMahon stepping back from the company. Click here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far