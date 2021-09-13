Former WWE writer on the possibility of a storyline with Nick Khan and Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan should appear alongside Vince McMahon in WWE storylines as an on-screen character.

Russo, WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s, recently said on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Writing With Russo that Vince McMahon should return to WWE television. He believes the real-life WWE power struggle behind the scenes should become a storyline, with McMahon being portrayed as a babyface.

On the latest episode of Writing With Russo, the former WWE and WCW writer added that Khan should also be part of the storyline.

“Bro, he would definitely be part of my story,” Russo said. “All the players would be part of the story, bro. That’s the magic bullet that they would never, ever do in a million years.”

How WWE Superstars would fit into a Nick Khan-Vince McMahon storyline

Nick Khan has received criticism in recent months because WWE has released dozens of superstars. While Vince McMahon previously received blame for WWE’s unpopular backstage decisions, many WWE fans have held Khan accountable for the recent releases.

Vince Russo told Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone that a Nick Khan-Vince McMahon storyline would help television ratings and also benefit WWE’s current stars.

“And, Chris, here’s the beauty of it, you gotta understand this dynamic of it too,” Russo continued. “It’s not the jockeying for the position. Now the boys have to make calculated moves with whose side am I gonna be on because who’s gonna get that spot? Now the boys gotta play this out, now they gotta buddy up to somebody. And, bro, now if your guy doesn’t win, now you’re screwed. Bro, there is an entire television show here, just the structure and the dynamic of the whole [situation]."

From Vince McMahon and Triple H to Shane McMahon and Stephanie McMahon, many WWE storylines have revolved around the company’s real-life higher-ups throughout the years. Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville currently perform as fictional authority figures on RAW and SmackDown.

