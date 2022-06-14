"Imagine booking Curt Hennig this way" – Wrestling veteran disappointed with former WWE Champion's booking on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes that AJ Styles deserves a better run on RAW than his current treatment by the company.

Styles met Seth Rollins in a Money in the Bank qualifying match this week. The two former World Champions put on an instant classic, with the momentum swaying from one man to the other. However, The Visionary came out with the win as he pinned his opponent with a rollup.

Vince Russo was on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW this week where he expressed his disappointment with AJ's booking. He drew parallels between the Phenomenal One and Mr. Perfect Curt Hennig. He suggested that the 45-year-old should be booked like an in-ring veteran and needed some wins under his belt.

"I don't know, man. Could you compare AJ Styles to Curt Hennig? Could you imagine booking Curt Hennig this way? I mean, that's the position AJ should be in." (From 46:55 - 47)

Seth Rollins is the first entrant in the WWE Men's Money in the Bank match

With this week's win on RAW, Seth "Freakin" Rollins became the first man to enter this year's Money in the Bank match.

In an exclusive digital interview with Sarah Schreiber, the former Shield member was ecstatic and ready to party. The Visionary mentioned that last year was full of ups and downs and he's now looking to get serious with the job at hand.

Rollins is no stranger to winning the Money in the Bank contract and will look to once again climb the ladder and hold the briefcase aloft when WWE rolls to Las Vegas in July.

