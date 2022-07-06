"It's just so out of place" - Former WWE personality criticizes a vital aspect regarding Alexa Bliss' current gimmick (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has questioned WWE's booking of Alexa Bliss, as he believes that the Lilly doll doesn't fit her personality anymore.

Lilly was initially introduced when the former RAW Women's Champion adopted a darker gimmick and began working alongside 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo noted that the Lilly doll seems really out of place with the current version of Bliss, who has now gone back to normal on-screen.

"Why is Alexa Bliss still walking around with that doll? She is normal now but she still has the doll. I know they gotta sell them, bro. Eight thousand Lillies sitting in a warehouse somewhere in Stamford, Connecticut but like, it's just so out of place man." - said Russo. [36:00 – 36:30]

Alexa Bliss wanted her spooky character to go even deeper

During her recent conversation on the Out of Character podcast, Alexa Bliss claimed that she wanted her spooky character to go even darker.

The former RAW Women's Champion even came up with several creative ideas, including a different version of Lilly.

While these ideas were never really executed on WWE programming, Bliss is still hopeful of a newer version of Lilly someday. She said:

"I wanted it to go even darker, even deeper and I had Jason come out with a sketch and prototype of a different version of Lily which would have been super cool, but obviously creative things always change. I still hope there's a new version of Lily one day, but will see." [19:27- 19:48]

Bliss is currently on the back of being unsuccessful at the Money In The Bank premium live event, having been unable to win the women's ladder match.

