"That makes absolutely no sense" - Former writer bashes WWE for poor booking of Carmella and Queen Zelina on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo ridiculed WWE creative for poorly booking Carmella and Queen Zelina this week on RAW.

The Women's Tag Team Champions argued backstage on RAW this week. Zelina accused her partner of not taking their WrestleMania match seriously and threw her phone. The two women proceeded to brawl in the back, but the champions later seemingly buried the hatchet. They laid waste to Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Natalya, and Shayna Baszler to end the night standing tall.

On this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Russo criticized this booking and mentioned that it was impossible for the duo to sort out their issues so quickly. He stated that back when he was writing the show, he would put himself in the wrestler's shoes and write angles that were plausible in real life.

"Bro, again, something that makes absolutely no sense," said Russo. "There's a slap and there's a brawl in the back. And literally, 10 minutes later, they're embracing in the middle. That would never happen. That just would not happen. You would not have the time to cool off in 10 minutes. Here's what I'm looking at. When they embraced, I guess what happened in the back was a work, but it looked like they were really fighting. I don't know. Like I said, all the years that I wrote, I put myself in the shoes of the wrestler. You just had a brawl in the back. What is bringing you together here to embrace?" (from 38:00 onwards)

Queen Zelina and Carmella will defend the Women's Tag Team Championships in a Fatal 4-Way Match

Queen Zelina and Carmella will face a daunting task at WrestleMania 38. The reigning Women's Tag Team Champions will attempt to defend their titles in in a massive Fatal 4-Way Match. Sasha Banks & Naomi, Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan, and Natalya & Shayna Baszler will aim to dethrone the duo at The Show of Shows.

WrestleMania 38 will emanate from AT&T Stadium in Texas on April 2 and April 3.

