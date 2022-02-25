"We've got to take care of that" – Wrestling veteran discusses how Goldberg impacted WWE's creative direction (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently declared that Goldberg winning the WCW World Heavyweight Championship didn't impact the creative direction of WWE.

At the beginning of 1998, Goldberg was at his best, tearing down opponents and bulldozing his way into the main event picture. He finally came face-to-face with Hulk Hogan on an episode of Nitro for the WCW World Championship in Atlanta. The WCW veteran planted Hogan with a Jackhammer for the three counts to claim the championship.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bro Show, Vince Russo stated that the Hall of Famer winning the WCW World title had no bearing on WWE's programming. He detailed that WWE's creative team had no control over what was happening over at Nitro, and they were busy minding their own business:

"You hear this all the time in sports, like if two teams are in competition and you hear baseball players say it all the time. We were taking care of our business. We have no bearing on what they were doing on the other side. We've got to take care of that business. Really bro, that's how I went about it. I had no control over what Eric and they were going to do on TV, and what matches they were going to have. So we were really, really concentrated on what we were doing." (from 21:15 onwards)

Roman Reigns defeated Goldberg at Elimination Chamber 2022

Goldberg had his eyes set on the Universal Championship once again as he faced The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022.

The two behemoths went at each other in an all-out brawl. Roman was on cue to hit his challenger with a spear, but Goldberg caught the champ with a Spear of his own. Roman Reigns was quick to reverse the Jackhammer into the Guillotine laying out his adversary unconscious and winning the bout.

