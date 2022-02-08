×
Create
Notifications

"Be a heel that we all hate" - wrestling veteran discusses possible heel turn for Damian Priest (Exclusive)

Damian Priest is the current United States Champion
Damian Priest is the current United States Champion
Prityush Haldar
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Feb 08, 2022 10:08 PM IST
News

Vince Russo believes WWE is planning a heel turn for United States Champion Damian Priest.

Damian Priest has been on a tear since his main roster debut. He won the United States Championship from Sheamus at SummerSlam and has held the gold ever since.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year?

Vote now
Male nominees

On this week's episode of Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about the United States Champion and his match with AJ Styles. He suggested that WWE may be planning a heel turn for Priest and the Archer of Infamy will soon lose control over his "Damian" side. Russo was of the opinion that Priest needed to engage in heelish acts outside his matches.

Here's what Russo had to say:

"Bro, here's the problem. Heels need to do dastardly things. They could only do so much in the context of a match. They gotta do dastardly things in story bro. Like Vince McMahon was always trying to screw Austin one way or another. He had the big plan. He had the big plot to screw Austin. It wasn't a heel getting heat during a match. How is Damian Priest gonna get heat and be a heel that we all hate during this match? You remember Jake put the snake on Savage? That's what we're talking about. It just can't be wrestling heat bro." (from 30:40 onwards)

You can catch the full episode here:

Damian Priest lost his match against AJ Styles on RAW this week

AJ Styles brought his A-game to RAW this week against Priest in a United States Championship Contender's match. Styles looked to build up momentum going into the Elimination Chamber match later this month.

WHAT A PHENOMENAL FOREARM!!!@AJStylesOrg#WWERaw https://t.co/3Np0lkrt1d

After a hard fought encounter, Styles managed to connect with his patented Phenomenal Forearm to pick up a huge win over the Archer of Infamy. This led to a championship match being set for next week's edition of RAW.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

While using the quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Was Eddie Guerrero the greatest heel of all time? Here's what a WWE Hall of Famer has to say

Edited by Pratik Singh
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी