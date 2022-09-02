Vince Russo on former WWE Champion possibly receiving a Hulk Hogan contract if he returns (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes WWE should give Bray Wyatt a Hulk Hogan-esque contract to re-sign with the company.

Wyatt surprisingly received his release in July 2021. According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, pitches were recently made in creative meetings regarding the three-time world champion’s possible return.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, said on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Writing With Russo” show that Wyatt should receive creative control of his character:

“The only way this is gonna work, and the only way that I would do it if I was Bray, is literally in my contract, I hate to pull the whole Hulk Hogan… Hulk Hogan pulled creative control for different reasons. Hulk Hogan pulled creative control for whether or not I’m going over [winning]. I don’t think Bray cares about that. I think Bray cares about really being true to his character and putting out a version of his character that he believes in.” [2:00-2:37]

Hulk Hogan has received creative control in various companies throughout his career, most notably WCW.

Watch the video above to hear Russo elaborate on why Wyatt should also have a big say in his character’s development.

Vince Russo has doubts about how Triple H could book Bray Wyatt in WWE

Vince McMahon retired in July amid allegations of sexual misconduct. Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon are now WWE’s co-CEOs, while Triple H is in charge of creative.

Although The Game’s new role has largely been well received, Vince Russo does not trust him to book Bray Wyatt’s character:

“The only way this would work is if he has full 100 percent [creative control] in his character, what he’s gonna do every week, who he’s going to do it with, because if it’s in the hands of Triple H and his crew, you’re not gonna get anything much different than Vince. That’s my opinion. And I’ll tell you what, I think Bray’s gonna be very careful about that. I don’t think Bray would come back and go through that again.” [2:37-3:06]

Wyatt has performed under several different personas in WWE, including The Fiend. His last match as the larger-than-life character ended in defeat against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37.

How would you book Bray Wyatt's return? Let us know in the comments section.

